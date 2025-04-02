Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,295 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,768,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.41 and its 200 day moving average is $241.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $193.80 and a one year high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

