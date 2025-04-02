Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,600 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,188% compared to the typical volume of 292 put options.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,816. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

