Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,473 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,465% compared to the typical daily volume of 406 put options.
Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 699,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $11,585,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 33.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,118,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 484,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.