Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $54.33, with a volume of 1206068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.