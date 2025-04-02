Toni Townes-Whitley Purchases 2,000 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SAIC stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.24. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,572,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,412,000 after buying an additional 464,989 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,963 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $18,694,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

