thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
thyssenkrupp Stock Up 4.2 %
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter.
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
