Thomas Paul Muniz Sells 52,958 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 52,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $372,824.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,173,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,291.20. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Paul Muniz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

ACHR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 20,537,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,553,241. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.14.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,908,000 after buying an additional 724,736 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 3,064,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,709,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

