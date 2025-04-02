The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Sage Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The Sage Group stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.