The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Sage Group Trading Up 0.5 %
The Sage Group stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $68.45.
The Sage Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.