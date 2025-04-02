The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.06% of New York Times worth $175,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in New York Times by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

New York Times Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

