The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.61. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,316,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 158,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 282,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 163,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,112,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

