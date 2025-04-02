Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading 2.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.46. 5,546,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,641,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 177,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

