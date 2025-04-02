Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $251.27 and last traded at $266.84. 56,051,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 93,511,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.75.

Tesla Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $902.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

