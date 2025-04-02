Tenable (TENB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2025 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2025 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Tenable had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Tenable Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28.

Get Tenable Holdings Inc alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,482.96. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.