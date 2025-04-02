TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 95577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$749.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.04.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

