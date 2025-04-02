TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 82.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.