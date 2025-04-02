Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE:TISI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 6,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.91. Team has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $26.77.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 11,511.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Team in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Team by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

