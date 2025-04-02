Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,810 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 85.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 980.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $935,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,852,680.84. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,755. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average is $159.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

