Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.2 %

PFE opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

