Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14, Zacks reports.
Talphera Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Talphera Company Profile
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Will 2025 Be the Year the Energy Sector Finally Breaks Out?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- NextEra Energy Stock Sees Spike in Bullish Call Activity
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Top 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying Now
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.