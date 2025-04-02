Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 443.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Talen Energy worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $207.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

