Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Performance
Taikisha has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60.
About Taikisha
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taikisha
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.