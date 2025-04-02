T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 9,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.44. 341,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,999. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.