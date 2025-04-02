T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Director Robert F. Maclellan Sells 3,955 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TROW opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,947,559,000 after buying an additional 135,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,798,000 after purchasing an additional 346,369 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,260,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after acquiring an additional 213,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

