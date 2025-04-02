T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,908. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $68,039.52.

On Friday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 390 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $40,743.30.

On Wednesday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 507 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $54,928.38.

On Sunday, January 26th, T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $40,065.86.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $112,939.50.

On Wednesday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $91,463.04.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $139.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 536.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Palomar by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Palomar by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

