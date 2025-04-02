Surrozen’s (SRZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Surrozen Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($6.56). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surrozen will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 1,034,482 shares of Surrozen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,991.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,767.60. The trade was a -432.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

