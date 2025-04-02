Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.68. 608,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $27,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,103.38. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,150,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after buying an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after buying an additional 95,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,242,000 after acquiring an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 110,867 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

