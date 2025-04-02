Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Short Interest Update

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,740. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,103.38. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,150,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,242,000 after buying an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 110,867 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.