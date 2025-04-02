Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 3,428,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.5 days.

Superior Plus Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.