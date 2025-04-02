Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 3,428,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.5 days.
Superior Plus Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.