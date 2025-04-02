Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 18,397,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 73,342,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

