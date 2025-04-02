Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $23.49. Super Hi International shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 960 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.37.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

