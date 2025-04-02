Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Sun Country Airlines worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 172.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $2,980,000.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $469,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $198,551.62. This represents a 70.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $43,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,901.80. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,795. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

