Summit Financial LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 478,528 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,464.7% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,414,000 after purchasing an additional 204,079 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $307.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

