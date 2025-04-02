Summit Financial LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,263,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after buying an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,528,000 after buying an additional 1,723,129 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,584,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,642,000 after acquiring an additional 964,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $132.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

