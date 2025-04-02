Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.29

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Substratum has traded flat against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00004761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003345 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.