Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Critical Comparison

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $79.53 million 0.61 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.76 Upstart $628.83 million 6.86 -$128.58 million ($1.46) -31.51

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Upstart”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59% Upstart -20.20% -25.87% -7.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 1 1 3.00 Upstart 2 7 5 0 2.21

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 119.45%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 59.53%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Upstart.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Upstart on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.