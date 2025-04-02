Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Stock Price Down 19.4% – Should You Sell?

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). Approximately 271,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 870% from the average daily volume of 27,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.40).

Strip Tinning Stock Down 19.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19.

About Strip Tinning

With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

