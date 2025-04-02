StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,525,000 after acquiring an additional 68,799 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 756,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 54,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOR opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.