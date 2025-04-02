StoneX Group Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.55% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Entrewealth LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000.

Get Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

BATS:GAA opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.