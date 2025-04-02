StoneX Group Inc. Sells 3,493 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,729,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,465,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

