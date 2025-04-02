StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 255,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 28,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,166,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,410,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after acquiring an additional 619,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

