StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

