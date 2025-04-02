StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

