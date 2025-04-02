StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
GBLI stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group
In related news, CEO Praveen Kotha Reddy purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.