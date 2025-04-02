STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Financial Survey

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $57.86 million 3.88 -$19.66 million ($0.35) -6.03 STMicroelectronics $13.27 billion 1.48 $1.56 billion $1.66 13.20

Analyst Ratings

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 1 1 3.50 STMicroelectronics 1 9 4 1 2.33

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.57%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $31.26, indicating a potential upside of 42.60%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -41.94% -14.05% -12.51% STMicroelectronics 11.74% 8.92% 6.22%

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Valens Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; and radio frequency (RF) products. It also offers application-specific standard products for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. In addition, the company provides assembly and other services. It sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. The company serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

