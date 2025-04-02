Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Starpharma Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

