Stardust Power’s (SDST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 222.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDST. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

SDST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 141,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,816. Stardust Power has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $28.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Stardust Power will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of Stardust Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $26,481.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,701.68. This trade represents a 19.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,582 shares of company stock worth $117,486. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

