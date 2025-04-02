SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.