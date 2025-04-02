Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 477,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,697,000 after acquiring an additional 156,021 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $6,856,983.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,081.58. This trade represents a 20.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.42. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,466. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $178.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

