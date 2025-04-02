Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 74.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 219,210 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,822,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,458. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

