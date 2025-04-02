Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.89. Approximately 100,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 767,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPHR. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sphere Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 826.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

